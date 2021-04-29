19-year-old killed in single-car crash in Archer County

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A 19-year-old Wichita Falls resident died Thursday morning after his truck hydroplaned and entered a ditch in Archer County, according to Texas DPS.
Xavier Phoenix Ventura was reportedly driving his truck on Highway 79 north of Archer City when the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Ventura was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger, another Wichita Falls resident, was taken to United Regional with serious injuries.
Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
