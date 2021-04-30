Ara is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Team | April 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 5:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Ara.

Ara is about two-and-a-half years old and loves belly rubs.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Ara is already spayed and microchipped.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

