Ara is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Ara.
Ara is about two-and-a-half years old and loves belly rubs.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Ara is already spayed and microchipped.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.