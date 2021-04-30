Man arrested for stealing ambulance, causing crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was arrested in Wilbarger County after police say he took off with an ambulance in Wichita Falls.
Around 7:47 Thursday night, the Transtar Ambulance Company reported one of their ambulances had been stolen from their property on Call Field.
Just a few minutes later, Wichita Falls police were called to Burkburnett Road for a hit and run involving an ambulance that had taken off from the scene.
No one was hurt in that crash.
Wichita Falls police say the ambulance was found about an hour later in Wilbarger County and the suspect, 50-year-old Vincent Persinger of Wichita Falls, was arrested.
Persinger faces charges of theft and accident involving damage to vehicles over $200.
