Rain chances this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We begin our Friday with light rain and drizzle which will clear out before lunchtime. After that expect partly cloudy skies. Our southern counties could still see light rain for the better part of the day. We will have a high in the mid 70′s and winds out of the north at around 10-15 mph.
Widespread showers return overnight and stick around all day Saturday and temps will stay in the 70′s. Sunday things look to improve with rain chances decreasing.
