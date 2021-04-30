What you should know heading into snake season

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - As the first summer since lockdown approaches, people across Texoma will be flooding back to their usual outdoor activities and unfortunately, snakes will be present as well.
“My nerves get heightened as summer approaches because I know there is going to be a few bites,” Alyssa Cannedy, a rattlesnake specialist of Peyton’s Project said. “These snakes, they really blend into their environment, and so many times they strike when you never see it coming.”
On Monday, 8-year-old Wichita Falls resident Kalan Stephens was one of those victims, after being bitten by a rattlesnake while leaving his sister’s softball game.
“It’s a scary deal. Scary deal for parents, scary deal for a community to have a child bit,” First State Bank Vice President David Parkey said.
Parkey’s niece was also bit by a rattlesnake 15 years ago. Now, with the help of the community, a fund has been started to help Stephen’s family pay for Kalan’s treatment.
The hope, however, is that more people can know what to look out for this summer so another situation like this doesn’t occur.
“You don’t want to go outside barefoot or go outside with flip flops on. You want to wear sturdy shoes or even some boots if you’re hiking,” Cannedy said.
And, if you do get bit, stay calm, slow your heart rate down and get to a hospital as fast as possible.
“The faster your heart rate goes, the faster your blood is pumping and that venom is in your blood and it’s running through your blood, you can’t get it out,” Cannedy said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.