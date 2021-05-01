Election Results - May 2021

By KAUZ Team | May 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 9:57 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Polls have closed across Texoma and election results are beginning to be finalized. Here are the results for those races.

Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls ISD Bond (Unofficial)

  • Yes - 3,560 Votes (67.55%)
  • No- 1,710 Votes (32.45%)

Bellevue

School Board Trustee (Unofficial)

  • Mitchell Ford - 90 Votes
  • John Grunseich - 84 Votes
  • Blake Davis - 78 Votes
  • Rob Ratliff - 22 Votes
  • Candi Ratliff - 20 Votes

Burkburnett

Burkburnett Commissioner Place 1 (Unofficial)

  • Cory Brinkley - 310 Votes
  • Theophile (Ted) Kwas - 203 Votes
  • Dale A. Stiles - 87 Votes

Burkburnett Commissioner Place 2 (Unofficial)

  • Randy Brewster - 305
  • Matt Harmon - 219

Crowell

Crowell ISD School Bond (Unofficial)

  • For - 105 Votes
  • Against - 82 Votes

Graham

Graham City Council Place 3 (Unofficial)

  • Jack Little - 357 Votes

Graham City Council Place 4 (Unofficial)

  • Tom Green - 141 Votes
  • Randy Cantin - 238 Votes

Henrietta

Henrietta Mayor (Unofficial)

  • Trish Alford - 24 Votes
  • Roy Boswell - 321 Votes
  • Shelly O’Malley - 245 Votes
  • Howard Raeke - 57 Votes

Special election for reauthorization of sales tax (Unofficial)

  • For - 532 Votes
  • Against - 81 Votes

Holliday

Holliday ISD School Board Trustee Place 1

  • David Foster
  • Chris Morgan

Holliday City Council Place 5

  • Don Wadsworth
  • Stephen Siegfried

Lakeside City

City Council District 1 Place 2 East

  • William Rutledge
  • Jerry Bradshaw

City Council District At-Large

  • Kim Williams
  • Mike Murphy

Newcastle

Newcastle City Council Member (Unofficial)

  • Cora Stockton - 8 Votes
  • Denise Cyr - 39 Votes
  • Sara Owen - 37 Votes
  • Sarah Riley - 40 Votes

Olney

Olney ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 (Unofficial)

  • Dirk Barrington - 147 Votes
  • Jodee Wales - 231 Votes

Olney ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 (Unofficial)

  • Kenley Lane - 333 Votes
  • Raynaldo Acuna III - 49 Votes

Olney City Council Person (Unofficial)

  • Brad Simmons - 263 Votes
  • Tommy Kimbo - 101 Votes
  • Chuck Stennett - 211 Votes
  • Sean Osborn - 38 Votes
  • Charlotte Bond - 38 Votes
  • Harrison Wellman - 145 Votes

Throckmorton

Throckmorton CISD School Bond (Unofficial)

For - 340 Votes

Against - 103 Votes

Vernon

Vernon Commissioner Place 4 (Unofficial)

  • Dustin M. Fraticelli - 314 Votes
  • Britt Ferguson - 255 Votes

