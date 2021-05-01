Election Results - May 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Polls have closed across Texoma and election results are beginning to be finalized. Here are the results for those races.
Wichita Falls ISD Bond (Unofficial)
- Yes - 3,560 Votes (67.55%)
- No- 1,710 Votes (32.45%)
School Board Trustee (Unofficial)
- Mitchell Ford - 90 Votes
- John Grunseich - 84 Votes
- Blake Davis - 78 Votes
- Rob Ratliff - 22 Votes
- Candi Ratliff - 20 Votes
Burkburnett Commissioner Place 1 (Unofficial)
- Cory Brinkley - 310 Votes
- Theophile (Ted) Kwas - 203 Votes
- Dale A. Stiles - 87 Votes
Burkburnett Commissioner Place 2 (Unofficial)
- Randy Brewster - 305
- Matt Harmon - 219
Crowell ISD School Bond (Unofficial)
- For - 105 Votes
- Against - 82 Votes
Graham City Council Place 3 (Unofficial)
- Jack Little - 357 Votes
Graham City Council Place 4 (Unofficial)
- Tom Green - 141 Votes
- Randy Cantin - 238 Votes
Henrietta Mayor (Unofficial)
- Trish Alford - 24 Votes
- Roy Boswell - 321 Votes
- Shelly O’Malley - 245 Votes
- Howard Raeke - 57 Votes
Special election for reauthorization of sales tax (Unofficial)
- For - 532 Votes
- Against - 81 Votes
Holliday ISD School Board Trustee Place 1
- David Foster
- Chris Morgan
Holliday City Council Place 5
- Don Wadsworth
- Stephen Siegfried
City Council District 1 Place 2 East
- William Rutledge
- Jerry Bradshaw
City Council District At-Large
- Kim Williams
- Mike Murphy
Newcastle City Council Member (Unofficial)
- Cora Stockton - 8 Votes
- Denise Cyr - 39 Votes
- Sara Owen - 37 Votes
- Sarah Riley - 40 Votes
Olney ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 (Unofficial)
- Dirk Barrington - 147 Votes
- Jodee Wales - 231 Votes
Olney ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 (Unofficial)
- Kenley Lane - 333 Votes
- Raynaldo Acuna III - 49 Votes
Olney City Council Person (Unofficial)
- Brad Simmons - 263 Votes
- Tommy Kimbo - 101 Votes
- Chuck Stennett - 211 Votes
- Sean Osborn - 38 Votes
- Charlotte Bond - 38 Votes
- Harrison Wellman - 145 Votes
Throckmorton CISD School Bond (Unofficial)
For - 340 Votes
Against - 103 Votes
Vernon Commissioner Place 4 (Unofficial)
- Dustin M. Fraticelli - 314 Votes
- Britt Ferguson - 255 Votes
