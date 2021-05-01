WF fundraiser helps boy to get life changing surgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls boy, Logan Fox is headed to Florida to get a life changing surgery for his legs.
With the the help of The Hub of North Texas Logan and his family have gotten the send off of a lifetime.
Over 15 different musical acts performed in a talent show and over 50 businesses offered either donation, services or time to help put on a fundraiser that has been in the works since Feb. The Fox family says they couldn’t be more proud or happy to be a part of such a giving community.
“I thought the hub they did a podcasts. So I thought I was just going to get on a podcast but I didn’t know it was a whole event. It really is awesome and we were really thankful that they were willing to do this for us ,”said Ashley Fox, mother of Logan Fox.
Ashley Fox says they have already been able to raise $ 185,000 out of a procedure that will cost around $ 250,000. Money made from this fundraiser will be more than helpful in paying for surgery and anything else Logan may need as he continues his journey.
Logan’s surgery is scheduled for May 10.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.