Rain chances return Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Finishing off the weekend we look to see partly cloudy skies and reach a high in the low 80′s. Monday brings even warmer temperatures with a high near 82. Rain chances return in the evening. Our best chance to see rain will be after 6 PM. A thunderstorm or two with gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Into the overnight hours comes a cold front which will drop our high on Tuesday close to 70. For now, the rest of the week looks dry before rain chances start to pop up next weekend.
