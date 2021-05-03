After Hours Artwalk returns to downtown WF for May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The After Hours Artwalk is back for May!
Head to downtown Wichita Falls and take in the live music while supporting local artists, shops and restaurants. The Artwalk starts at 5:30 p.m., Thursday night.
Since May is National Bike Month, the theme of the Artwalk is a celebration of biking as transportation and recreation.
AHA officials said the majority of stops are between 6th and 10th streets from Ohio Avenue to Austin Street.
For more information on the After Hours Artwalk, click here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.