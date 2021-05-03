i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semifinalist: Expanded Inventory Solutions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 got to catch up with an i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semifinalist who proves that she’s part of the fabric of the falls community.
Bobbi Collins with Expanded Inventory Solutions is in the business of quilts.
She sells that filler material that makes up most of the quilt and while it isn’t the most attention grabbing, the service she provides makes it easier to create the fancier designs that are the real stars of the show.
“That quilt shop can spend more of their money and floor space on the more exciting fabrics that draw customers into the store,” said Collins. “i.d.e.a Wichita Falls has been very instrumental in helping us to walk through a lot of key business decisions so that we can be better prepared as we launch the business.”
Collins plans to launch that business in the late fall or winter.
