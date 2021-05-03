Petrolia CISD to begin four-day school week in 2022

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - Petrolia CISD students will soon head to class just four days a week instead of the traditional five.
The district’s superintendent said he hopes doing so will not only help with burnout but attract and keep teachers.
“We want to be family-based, family-oriented and community serviced,” he said.
After watching other districts across Colorado, Oklahoma and even right here in Texoma implement a four-day school week, Petrolia CISD Superintendent David Hedges began wondering what it would look like in his.
“Does it increase with it? Parent feedback: is it helpful to them? Do they see their kids are more interested in coming to school? Is it helping them out at home?” he said, “you know we want kids to be excited with school.”
With board approval secured now Petrolia CISD students can expect to be in the class for a full five days in the fall and the beginning of 2022. Come February they’ll be released at four p.m instead of 3:40 p.m and be off on Fridays.
“They get into their work more, but then on that fourth day they’ve got a little bit of a break and so they’re not quite on the burnout phase,” Superintendent Hedges said.
After three years on a similar schedule, Woodson ISD’s superintendent says he’s seen nothing but positives.
“You know I’ve heard several say there’s no way we could go back,” he said.
When it comes to childcare for those families who still work, Superintendent Hedges said he’s working with the high school to train students to be babysitters and give parents an option in Petrolia.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.