Strong to severe storms are possible tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to have strong severe storms possible. Some of these storms could be severe. The threats right now are large hail and strong winds. The hail could be as baseball size and the wind could be as strong as 60 mph. However, that will just be in the strongest of the storms. Timing, we are looking at the storms developing along the cold front around 8 PM just to our west. They will move through the area by midnight. The tornado threat is virtually zero. However, an isolated spin-up or two cannot be ruled out. Today, it will feel nice outside. The wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, and we will have a high of 82. Once the cold front comes in, we will only have a high in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday.