CHC accepting walk-ins for Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center (CHC) has Moderna vaccine doses available for anyone wanting to get vaccinated this week.
CHC will be accepting walk-ins on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This shot can be used a first or second dose as needed.
The shots are being administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and all doses have to be given by 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Moderna vaccine is for anyone 18 and older.
For more information about the Moderna vaccine, click here.
