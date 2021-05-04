Contract awarded, construction to start on Taft Blvd improvement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After passing as part of a city bond nearly three years ago, an over $5 million improvement project in Wichita Falls is about to get underway.
Scales Concrete Construction was awarded the Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project contract on Tuesday, which will widen Taft Boulevard from Kemp to Southwest Parkway.
While there, the city will make improvements to the drainage system underneath. Officials have not set a start date for construction on the project but they said residents along Taft can expect interruptions.
“We will make every effort to keep those residents accessed to their homes at all times,” said Russell Schreiber, City of Wichita Falls’ public works director,” we’re excited about getting it started and getting those improvements made to the city.”
The project is expected to take over 540 days to complete.
