Mild and Dry weather will be in the forecast Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we are going to have a calm day. The weather pattern will quiet down for a couple of days. The high for today will be 69 with generally sunny skies. The wind will remain out of the north at about 10-20 mph. Tonight, we will have a low of 46 with clear skies. Going into Wednesday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 75 with sunny skies. The wind will shift out of the southeast at about 10 mph. Then late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we may see a few isolated showers creep into the area. However, by sunrise on Thursday, we should get rid of them. Thursday, we will warm up to a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies.