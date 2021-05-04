MSU Texas to make masks optional for fall 2021 semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In an email to students, MSU Texas officials announced Tuesday their plans to return to Phase IV Operations for the upcoming fall 2021 semester, which includes making masks optional for those on campus.
The university has set Monday, Aug. 9 as its target date for returning to Phase IV Operations; the summer I and II semesters will continue in Phase III operations.
According to their website, Phase IV is a “Return to normal daily operations in all campus areas with no restrictions.”
Specific implementation plans will reportedly be left to deans and department chairs, who will work directly with faculty to make changes as needed.
MSU Texas officials are still encouraging masks for anyone who feels more comfortable with continued use. They’re also encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination whenever possible.
