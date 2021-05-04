Registration open for WF Parks and Rec. Summer Camps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re looking for some fun ways for your kids to get outside and stay active, summer camp registration with Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation just opened.
Two camps are being offered: “Camp Summer Fun” located at the Scotland Park Elementary School gym and “Camp Lots-A-Fun” located at the Jefferson Elementary School gym.
The camp sessions will take place on the following dates:
- Session 1: June 7 – June 18
- Session 2: June 21 – July 2
- Session 3: July 5 – July 16
- Session 4: July 19 – July 30
Each camp consists of two-week sessions that last Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 6-12. The camp fee for attending is $100 per camper per session.
Children can experience many fun indoor and outdoor activities while at the camp. Adult counselors will be supervising and leading campers in sports activities, swimming and outdoor water play.
To register, head over to the Parks and Rec. office at 600 11th St., on the 2nd floor of Public Library in room 209. A copy of your child’s Birth Certificate with the completed registration packet will be required.
