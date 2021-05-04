WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of May.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Next Thursday, they’ll be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 pm.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for May, along with which dates United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines, can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)
- May 6 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
City View Baptist Church
- May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Legacy Church of God
- May 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Midtown Manor
- May 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- May 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Mill St. Housing Center
- May 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- May 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- United Regional will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Anyone 18 or older who wants to get vaccinated at the mobile pantry sites will need to provide information such as name, DOB, sex and race. Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after their shot is administered to watch for any reactions.
United Regional said they will collect insurance information if patients have it, but it is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.