WF-WC Public Health Dist. receives over $500K from state to help vaccination efforts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In an effort to increase vaccination efforts and rates across the city, an over $500,000 grant is on its way to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
Most of this money will be spent to help with offsite vaccinations.
The health district wants to make getting a vaccine easier and accessible to everyone in Wichita County, which means some extra resources are needed from the state of Texas.
This funding includes more money to rent buildings and tents to set up vaccination sites and outreach programs, renewal of the Luminaire app that allows you to set up your vaccine appointment, and to make sure those who have been volunteering and helping get shots in arms are there to stay.
“We have several nurses who have been volunteering for us,” Lou Kreidler, the district’s director, explained, “this will allow them to contract with us to continue with them long term to assist with our vaccination clinics. This is a new grant for the health district and the city of Wichita Falls.”
Funding will also go toward small coolers to help transport vaccines to those off-site locations safely.
As of right now, over 37,500 Wichita County residents have received their first vaccine dose, with over 29,000 being fully vaccinated.
