Altus Mayor announces plan to resign

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Jack Smiley announced his intention to resign as Mayor during the Altus City Council Meeting Tuesday evening.
Mayor Smiley’s resignation will take effect June 30, 2021. He has served as Mayor of Altus for six years, was an Altus City Councilmember for four years, and was on the Altus Fire Department for 20 years, including three years as Fire Chief.
“I feel that this is the right time to make this decision. Altus is going in the right direction, and I will be leaving my position of Mayor with Altus in a great place and under great city leadership,” Mayor Smiley said.
The Altus City Council will have to choose a replacement to serve out the remaining two years of Mayor Smiley’s term, which they will have 60 days to do once the vacancy is official. If they can’t agree on a replacement, a special mayoral election will be called for voters to name a new mayor.
