Beers N Gears coming to downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Brewing Company and Lone Star Muscle Cars are hosting a car show in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday.
Beers N Gears 2021 starts at 11:30 a.m. and will feature a car show, cruise and burnout contest with trophies being awarded.
The event will be helping local nonprofits. Donations of pet food will be collected for the P.E.T.S. Clinic and all proceeds will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
If you would like to enter a car for an event, the entry fee is $20 per car per event.
