CHC hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS - BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center (CHC) will be hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday.
The first clinic will be held in the parking lot of Home Zone Furniture from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Wichita Falls. Those who get the vaccine at this clinic will receive a free waffle from Chicka D’s Coffee or a Chick-fil-A gift card.
The second vaccine clinic will be in the parking lot of Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those who get the vaccine at this clinic will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card.
Attendees can get either their first or second dose at both vaccine clinics.
Walk-ins are welcome, but the CHC is encouraging those interested in getting a vaccine to call (940) 766-6306 to set up an appointment.
The Modera vaccine is for anyone 18 years old or older.
