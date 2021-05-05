CHC hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday

CHC hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | May 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 3:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS - BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center (CHC) will be hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday.

The first clinic will be held in the parking lot of Home Zone Furniture from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Wichita Falls. Those who get the vaccine at this clinic will receive a free waffle from Chicka D’s Coffee or a Chick-fil-A gift card.

The second vaccine clinic will be in the parking lot of Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those who get the vaccine at this clinic will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card.

Attendees can get either their first or second dose at both vaccine clinics.

Walk-ins are welcome, but the CHC is encouraging those interested in getting a vaccine to call (940) 766-6306 to set up an appointment.

The Modera vaccine is for anyone 18 years old or older.

Walk-ins are also being accepted at the Community Healthcare Center itself on Thursday until 5 p.m.

