Cleanup continues in Burkburnett after Monday storm

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - During the day, Aaron Saunders works as a trainer at Sheppard Air Force Base, but on nights like this past Monday, Saunders falls into his other passion: storm spotting.
“I just got to sleeping around midnight, the storm rolled through, and the hail actually woke me up hitting my window,” Saunders said.
Saunders said some in the storm spotting community categorized it as an EF-0 tornado that was concentrated in the south part of Burkburnett.
“We had a massive amount of trees and tree limbs, that type of debris, fences down and such,” City of Burkburnett Fire Chief Harold Watkins said.
Across from Saunders’ house on I-44, the wind even managed to pick up a four-ton shed, pull it over a guard rail, and throw it onto the freeway.
“I saw a semi hit it and then I was like ‘this could turn into something bad,’ so I called the police department and they sent out some cruisers and started cleaning up,” Saunders said.
Some pieces of debris were over six feet tall.
“It’s crazy, the power of weather,” Saunders said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.