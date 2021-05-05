COVID relief funding still available for those who need it

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While COVID-19 cases are going down and more people are returning to work, many people across Texoma are still in need of some help.
Rita Gauthier with Northwest Texas Catholic Charities said she’s seen how close the pandemic has pushed people to financial disaster.
“Clients we see are probably about $400 from a financial crisis,” said Gauthier.
It’s why the organization had originally applied for a relief grant last fall and she said there’s still some left to help those who still need it.
“This grant will allow us to serve additional clients,” said Gauthier.
Unlike other nonprofits, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) can be used to directly pay landlords, utility companies or any other entity where your payments are falling behind.
“You know anything where a client has gotten behind on payments, utilities, whatever due to COVID related causes,” said Gauthier. “A lot of clients came to us with those circumstances and because of this grant we were able to assist some of those clients.”
Catholic Charities’ grant is only for Wichita Falls residents, but if you live anywhere else in Texoma:
“Get the word to our outlying counties that there is assistance,” said Diane Morgan, director of housing service with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission.
Morgan said the Emergency Solutions Grant serves the same purpose as the CDBG, but is open to all 16 counties the organization serves.
“We have funding available and we definitely want to help those who are seeking help,” said Morgan.
Wichita Falls residents have until September to apply for assistance, while Nortex’s grant is good through March of next year.
