Maplewood Avenue expansion nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls’ Maplewood Avenue expansion is almost near completion and ready to be open for drivers.
“Right now traffic to get back to McNiel from that area would have to go either all the way around on Kell or around on Call Field Road. Now you don’t have to do that with this expansion and you can take Maplewood straight through to McNiel,” said Blane Boswell, city engineer for the City of Wichita Falls.
According to the city, the Maplewood Expansion Project is expected to be done by the end of May. However, after the February snowstorm and spring showers, there were some delays.
“They still have the striping left to go, the traffic signals on the McNiel end and once we complete that we can open it fully up to traffic,” said Boswell.
For those that work and own businesses along McNiel, having that additional access will be a breath of fresh air.
“I only have a 30 minute lunch, so it’s great that I can run to Walmart and I won’t be late for work so that’s really awesome,” said Paula Hill, manager of Luxury Bath.
“We have service trucks and employees that go that route quite often, so I think it will be a convenience for us,” said Johnny McClane, owner of The Ember Shop.
They hope another light will only decrease traffic they see everyday during evening hours instead of making things worse. However, Boswell said that’s why the city will be doing multiple traffic signal tests to make sure those lights are functioning properly and the timing is perfect.
“We always need to take a look at what’s happening in the city. Where is traffic going and why are they going there, what routes are they taking. So, utilize what we know from that and expand those routes and make them better,” said Boswell.
Boswell said the next road project the city is looking to possibly tackle is a Wenonah Avenue expansion, which would run from Maplewood to Kell in hopes of alleviating even more traffic away from Lawrence Road.
