News Channel 6 City Guide: Regeneration Boutique

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Regeneration Boutique. You can find unique styles and gifts for every generation of women, at any budget.
Regeneration Boutique has been serving styles to the Wichita Falls area since 2018. Late last year, they moved into a bigger and better location.
“This location is twice as much square footage as we had before. It’s 2611 Plaza Parkway which is actually Century Plaza,” owner, Cheryl Mosley said.
They offer a wide selection of shoes, handbags, accessories, and more. You are sure to find something special for yourself or the perfect gift for that special woman in your life.
“Here at Regeneration, we have clothing for all ages and we try to carry a lot of price points so everybody can feel comfortable shopping here,” Mosley said.
No matter the season, Cheryl and her family enjoy bringing the latest fashions and style trends to the Wichita Falls area and plan to continue for generations to come.
For a closer look at the latest styles in store, you can head to Century Plaza in Suite 219. You can also follow Regeneration Boutique on Facebook and Instagram. They also have an app for android and apple users. You can browse their latest selection at RegenerationStyle.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
