WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A weak frontal system brings a chance for a few showers and possible rumbles of thunder up north of the Red River. A stray shower is also possible to the south. Expect sunshine and nice May weather for Thursday with highs in the 70s. We’ll warm into the 80s by Friday and possibly near 90 on Saturday. The weather pattern may turn cooler and wetter next week.