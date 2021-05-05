Three from Wichita Falls identified in deadly MS plane crash

Three WF Residents dead after small plane crash in Hattiesburg, MS overnight (Source: Charles Herrington)
By KAUZ Team | May 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 11:17 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls.

Our affiliate in Mississippi reports that the victims have been identified as Louis and Harper Provenza and Anna Calhoun of Wichita Falls.

Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg was also killed in that crash.

Authorities say the small civilian airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg around 11:20 Tuesday night.

