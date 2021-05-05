Warmer weather is headed our way by this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have nice conditions. We will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. The wind will be calm out of the southeast at 10 mph. Then tonight, we will have a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Also, tonight, we will have slight rain chances. A small disturbance in the atmosphere will cause a few isolated rain chances. Primarily, these will stay north of the Red River. There may be an isolated rumble or two of thunder as well. By the mid-morning hours on Thursday, the rain chances will go away. We will stay dry for Friday and through the weekend. We will also be warm this weekend. We will have a high of 85 on Friday and 90 on Saturday. Unfortunately, the 90s won’t stick around for long. A cold front will come through Saturday night into Sunday. This will cool us off to the 70s on Sunday. Rain chances look to return Monday.
