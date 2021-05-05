WF police chase ends at Deville Street and Kinsale Court

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A low-speed police chase involving the Wichita Falls Police Department reportedly ended Tuesday on Deville Street and Kinsale Court.
Wichita Falls police said the chase started after an assault was reported on Westerly street. An officer tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle and the driver allegedly wouldn’t pull over. WFPD reports the low-speed chase didn’t go over the speed limit and all occupants of the vehicle were juveniles.
The suspect’s vehicle eventually stopped on Deville Street and Kinsale Court, where one juvenile was arrested for evading arrest and the others were let go.
No charges have been filed for the assault at this time.
