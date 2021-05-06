Health district reports two new rabies cases in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has been notified that two animals have tested positive for rabies. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) advised that an 8-month old calf was sold to an individual in another county in Texas, from an individual residing in Burkburnett. After being sold, the calf began exhibiting symptoms of rabies and subsequently died. There is no known exposure while the calf was still in Burkburnett. The second animal to test positive was a skunk that was found in downtown Burkburnett in daylight hours. An Animal Control Officer collected the animal and it was sent for testing which resulted positive.