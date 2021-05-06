Hospice of WF able to train volunteers in-person for first time since March 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls has opened its doors once again to welcome in a new class of volunteers for the first time since March 2020.
After having a family member go through hospice, Lockjean Snow knew as soon as she got the chance she wanted to give back.
“It’s not always easing going through the process,” she said, “and when you’ve got through the process you have a better feel of how somebody else is going through it and help them in any way you can.”
So last month, when Hospice of Wichita Falls announced they were ready to start training more volunteers, she said, “I took it openly.”
“We’re very excited to have volunteers back in person as far as training goes,” Darbi Glassburn said, “we haven’t had training since last March.”
Glassburn, the director of volunteer services, said last year’s graduation had to end on a sour note.
“It was quite sad, we graduated our last class and then sorry ‘we can’t use you right now,’” she said.
With more programs coming to Hospice of Wichita Falls and new buildings about to open, Glassburn said she’s excited about Thursday’s first step.
“We will have more opportunities for them to help in the home, in the nursing facilities and even in our building,” she said.
Over the next six weeks, Snow will have a mixture of online and in-person modules to prepare her for working with patients. She said while she prepares for graduation in June she’s remembering her why.
“It matters that people have other people that’s going to love on their family members when they can’t,” she said, “and you can be that person.”
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.