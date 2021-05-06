i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semifinalist: Falls Metal Fabrication

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 is taking a look at another i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls semi-finalist who is really putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to their business.
The Falls Metal Fabrication team has over 40 years of experience in making customized roofing, countertops and airducts. They say they’ve already learned a lot from i.d.e.a. WF on how they can be a better business.
“i.d.e.a. WF has shown us the perspective that an investor would have putting their money into an idea or a product like we have so it’s shown us the paperwork that we would need to gather, the information that we would need to get to make it look like a good proposal,” said John McClane, Falls Metal Fabrication.
The finalists will make their pitches for the i.d.e.a. WF grant on Oct. 8 and the winner will be announced Oct. 20.
