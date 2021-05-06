MSU raising tuition costs for new students starting in Fall 2021 semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For future Mustangs at Midwestern State University, the price of a diploma is now coming at a slightly higher price than upperclassmen on campus.
“It’s amazing, there’s a lot of pressure on our ability to balance this budget. So, the additional funding from our students will help us and we want to have a great experience for them,” said MSU Texas Vice President of Administration and Finance, Dr. Beth Reissenweber.
On Thursday, the university’s Board of Regents approved a 1.9% increase in tuition for new students which is equivalent to around an extra $85 for those taking 15 credit hours for the semester.
The decision was based on High Price Education Index’s estimated inflation rise for colleges in the U.S. as well as comparing prices to other public institutions in the Lone Star State.
“In terms of the Texas institutions, we’ll be number 16 from the top out of a group of 36,” Reissenweber said.
Graduate students will also see an increase from $40 to $50 per semester credit hour.
Although Reissenweber says the increase, for both, is modest, it’s caused some parents who will be cutting the check for their children in the fall to take a closer look at things.
“It seems like nickels and dimes to some people, but people who work paycheck to paycheck, you know that stuff adds up,” parent of future MSU Texas freshman Scott Belcher said.
