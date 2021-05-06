Sen. Springer reacts to senate approval of Constitutional Carry Law

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After passing Wednesday night in the Texas Senate, Senator Drew Springer is sharing his thoughts on House Bill 1927.
That bill, coined the Constitutional Carry Law, gets rid of the license to carry permit requirement for anyone over 21 who is legally allowed to buy a handgun.
Sen. Springer said he feels there will not be a rush to the gun store following this bill and believes people will educate themselves before openly carrying. He adds he believes this bill is just an extension of gun laws Texans have already been taking advantage of.
“If you feel the need that you need to carry, maybe you’re in an unfamiliar area, you can do that or any other time you would desire to do that,” said Sen. Springer. “So it really restores back the constitutional right that 1871 Texas took away from its citizens.”
Before passing, there was an amendment to the bill that requires the Texas Department of Public Safety to put gun safety tips and educational tools on its website.
The law is now on its way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk, who is expected to sign it.
