Summer programs and camps ready to welcome kids back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The CDC and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have introduced recommendations that summer camps and youth programs must follow as they open on May 31.
Two of those guidelines include still wearing masks and social distancing. However, now students must wear them whether summer activities are taking place inside or out.
“With the kids wearing their masks, they’re already used to it, wearing them in school. So they come to the club, they still have to wear them,” said Carlos Martinez, Director of Operations for the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club.
While the CDC recommends for campers and those in youth programs to wear masks at all times, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“We are requiring all our our staff to wear masks. We do temp checks in the morning and then we do sanitizing all throughout the day. Then we restrict our visitors so parents are not allowed in the building they drop them off,” said Martinez.
Other guidelines include:
- Children are required to be in groups no larger than 10
- There must be three feet between those in the group
- Six feet between non-group members, staff, while eating and drinking
For the 200 smiling faces the Wichita Falls Boys and Girl Club expects to see this summer, they say they are taking no chances with anybody getting sick.
“We separate them from everybody else, we call the parents, we have them go home and they have to have a doctor’s release,” said Martinez.
Camp Fire staff say they will be following these guidelines as well and putting all 16 of their acres to good use.
“We’re going to be right out here outside the kids are going to be out all the time eating or whatever and we have a swimming pool,” said Betty Rick Executive Director Camp Fire.
Some parents said the following “Anything to advance the kids academically would be awesome. I think they should always have school in their heads at all times so they don’t get lazy and they’re not on the couch all day. They need to be outside and have fun playing with other kids.”
