UPDATE: Fort Sill Soldier found dead off-post has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Fort Sill soldier found unresponsive at an off-post location has been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge.
Savidge was a Field Artillery Targeting Technician assigned to the Fires Center of Excellence.
He was found unresponsive in Kiowa County on May 5 by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and was pronounced dead the same day by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Post officials expressed their deepest condolences to Savidge’s family, friends and colleagues.
His cause of death is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
