Warmer weather will be with us into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, we are going to have nice conditions. We will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be variable at 10 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see a chilly night. We will have a low of 54 with clearing skies. Friday, we are going to have a nice weather day. We will have a high of 85 with mostly sunny skies. Friday will also be windy. We will see strong winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night, we will have a mild night. We will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday is looking warm and windy. Saturday, we will have a high of 90 with strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday. A cold front will come through Sunday, dropping our high down into the low 80s.