CrashWorks hosting 2nd Annual Foster Fun Fest on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - CrashWorks in downtown Wichita Falls is inviting you to come party while also raising money for foster parents.
With music, food, face painting and a bounce house, the 2nd Annual Foster Fun Fest will be a blast for the whole family.
The event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CrashWorks Studio and is $5 per person to attend.
All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Foster Parent Association.
