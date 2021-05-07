Dreamsicle is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Team | May 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Michael Grace in the studio to talk about a cat named Dreamsicle.

Dreamsicle is a one-year-old cat and is super sweet.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

