Isolated showers will be possible tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday night, we have slight shower chances. A line of storms will be developing way out west. These storms look to weaken and just be showers as they enter our area. These showers look to stick around into Saturday morning. After sunrise, they will start to dissipate. Saturday will be warm and windy. We will have a high of about 90 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at about 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph in some areas. We do have the possibility of storms tomorrow evening. A dryline will work through the area Saturday evening. However, the computer models are split on if storms will develop. If storms do develop, they could be on the strong side. However, that is if they can develop.