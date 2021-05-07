Lexie is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a cat named Lexie who is in need of a forever home.
Lexie is a one to two-year-old cat who loves to cuddle.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
