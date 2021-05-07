Mothers in WF support each other this Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Sunday, we celebrate moms all around the globe but while flowers are a top gift, all moms can appreciate the support of other mothers.
Three Wichita Falls moms say while they are all different what keeps them connected is being a part of that special society, called motherhood.
“Being a mom is got to be one of the most incredible things that I’ve ever experienced and I think most mom’s would say that. Through the good, the bad, the ugly, the exhaustion, and the pain it’s so worth it. So it’s important to be able to have someone who knows what that journey is like,” said Taylor Offutt, President of The North Texas Breast Feeding Coalition.
The North Texas Breast Feeding Coalition along with 14 others that have come together to make sure every mom has support.
“Enrolling your kid in head start so you can still be able to work without having that childcare expense to WIC, that can help if you can’t breastfeed and you need assistance with formula,” said Offutt.
However, for those working moms, finding a balance can be difficult.
“I have an older son that doesn’t live at home but I know the struggle that a lot of younger moms have trying to run a business, be at all the practices,” said Tammy Roberston, owner of the Loft Marketplace Boutique.
“If I could, my kids would down here with me. When they were small, they were, they had a place off to the side where they just stayed and watched mom work all the time,” said Bonnie McCreary, owner of Bebb’s Flower Shop.
While Bonnie spends the day surrounded by beautiful flowers that fill her shop, she says what makes her smile most is her favorite employee, her daughter.
“That’s something that makes me very proud that her and I can work together and I think she inspires to be this business’s owner someday,” said McCreary.
Owning a boutique is the perfect way for Robertson to help others pick out something special for the first lady in their life.
“I like helping customers. A lot of people are like ‘I don’t know what to get my mom’ and so we’ll give them some suggestions and they will normally find something, if it’s clothes or candles,” said Roberston.
Both ladies say their flower shops and boutiques have been super busy this week with orders and customers coming in looking for that special gift for mom this Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.