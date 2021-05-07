National Teacher Appreciation Week highlights the vital role teachers play

“First and foremost is I wanted to instill a love of school and a love of learning from the very beginning because it sets the tone for years to come for little ones if you do it right and you make it fun,” said Karie Levell, division head of Early Childhood. “They love learning and the end result is much better at the end of the year than dragging them through the door every morning. I want them to come bouncing in the room, wanting to come crying when they are sick because they want to be at school. That’s the goal.”