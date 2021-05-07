48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County this week

The Health District has no deaths to report today. For the week ending May 7, 2021, there are 48 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 24 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 59 reinfections and of those, 7 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 18 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 3 new cases, 2 are symptomatic.