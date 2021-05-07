48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 24 new recoveries and no new deaths.
There are now a total of 15,019 cases in Wichita County, with 59 of them still being active.
53 patients are recovering at home while six are in the hospital. At last check, there are three patients in critical condition.
There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,632 recoveries and 83,090 negative tests in Wichita County.
Nine tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 39,804
- Second dose - 32,910
Total Hospitalizations = 6
Stable - 3
Critical - 3
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Critical -1
50 - 59
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
No hospitalizations
