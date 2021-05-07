Patriot Guard Riders stop by Wichita Falls, meet law enforcement

“There’s remains of service men sitting on shelves in urns all over the country and this organization now goes around and finds them that are sitting there on shelves unclaimed and then they do the research to find out their name and DNA and who they are,” said Perry Sampley, ride captain for the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders. “Then once a year, we come and escort them to DFW National Cemetery or San Antonio National Cemetery down at Fort Sam.”