Patriot Guard Riders stop by Wichita Falls, meet law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 team spoke with a group Friday who are making sure the people who protect our country can rest in peace when their jobs are done.
The North Texas Patriot Guard Riders travel all around the nation to attend the funerals of members of the U.S. Military, as well as firemen and police officers.
They were on their way through Wichita Falls on Friday while going above and beyond to complete their mission.
“There’s remains of service men sitting on shelves in urns all over the country and this organization now goes around and finds them that are sitting there on shelves unclaimed and then they do the research to find out their name and DNA and who they are,” said Perry Sampley, ride captain for the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders. “Then once a year, we come and escort them to DFW National Cemetery or San Antonio National Cemetery down at Fort Sam.”
The Patriot Guard Riders had a meet and greet with law enforcement officials from the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office before they escorted them on their way out of town.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.