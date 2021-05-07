Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin

By Associated Press | May 7, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 2:40 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus.

Police say officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday.

Police did not detail how they found him, but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.

The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons.

Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Their father, Ross, died in 2013 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon at age 46.

