WFISD cafeteria workers honored for School Lunch Hero Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Throughout the cafeteria line at McNiel Middle School, you can hear Crystal Brock’s catchphrase ring out as she gives a “thank you, baby,” to each student coming through.
“Sometimes the kids come in and they just can’t wait to tell you how their day has gone,” she said.
While it may have been School Lunch Hero Day across the Wichita Falls ISD, for Brock it was a typical day doing what she and her family have loved doing for generations.
“My grandmother and my great-aunt did this when I was a child and in school so it’s always been a passion, I guess you could say,” she said.
It’s a career that has taken her across four different WFISD campuses. When the pandemic hit it took on a whole new challenge.
“It was very difficult not being able to see our kids on a daily basis like we were used to,” Brock said.
“They sprung into action no questions asked,” Emily Kincaid, the marketing specialist for Chartwells K12, said, “and just started making sure kids had access to the food that they need.”
Now kids are back in line and back to seeing Crystal every day, something she said she’s very thankful for.
“Just here for the kids,” she said, “want to make sure the kids are fed healthy meals, good meals.”
