Crashworks helps support families through ‘Foster Fun Fest’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crashworks Steam Studio and Markerspace held it’s second annual Foster Fun Festival.
For just five dollars parents and their children could purchase tickets to participate in steam activities, a bounce house and door prizes. To help raise funds that will go towards helping families that open their homes and hearts to children in need.
“We know the struggles that the foster parents go through and being able to have the resources they need. With foster kids you’re constantly having that turnover of clothing, toys, and bedding,” said Shauna LaRocque, owner of Crashworks Steam Studio and Markerspace.
In 2019 Crashworks raised $1,700 which they are hoping to surpass this year, in order to continue helping The Foster Family Association.
