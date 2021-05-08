Saturday remains warm and windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across Texoma, Saturday afternoon temps are sitting in the mid to upper 80′s, some places out west getting close to 100 degrees. Winds will remain strong out of the south at around 20 mph. Tomorrow will also be very sunny with temps staying in the mid 70′s. Winds will remain strong. Monday looks to have slim rain chances until about lunchtime. Tuesday looks fairly wet, we could see a thunderstorm or two develop.